Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Receives $97.35 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.35.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $125.00 to $133.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. OTR Global raised shares of Jack in the Box to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $99.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Price Performance

Shares of JACK opened at $80.88 on Wednesday. Jack in the Box has a 1-year low of $65.71 and a 1-year high of $99.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.95.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.12. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.99% and a negative return on equity of 18.39%. The firm had revenue of $396.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Jack in the Box’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jack in the Box will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.40, for a total value of $62,222.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,846 shares in the company, valued at $5,171,432.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Jack in the Box

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Jack in the Box by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Jack in the Box by 45.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Jack in the Box during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jack in the Box

(Get Free Report

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.