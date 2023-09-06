Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Jaguar Health Trading Up 2.0 %
NASDAQ JAGX opened at $0.38 on Friday. Jaguar Health has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $19.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.77.
Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.68 million for the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 1,146.88% and a negative net margin of 402.00%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jaguar Health will post -5.83 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Jaguar Health
About Jaguar Health
Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Jaguar Health
- How to Build Wealth with the Dividend Aristocrat Index
- 5 Ways to Play Retail that will Profit in 2023
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- This Is Why It’s Not Too Late For You To Buy Meta Stock
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Why Analysts Say GE’s Healthcare Spinoff Has $20 Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.