Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Jaguar Health Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ JAGX opened at $0.38 on Friday. Jaguar Health has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $19.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.77.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.68 million for the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 1,146.88% and a negative net margin of 402.00%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jaguar Health will post -5.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Jaguar Health

About Jaguar Health

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Jaguar Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Jaguar Health by 153.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 33,148 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Jaguar Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Jaguar Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Jaguar Health by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 938,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 208,700 shares in the last quarter. 12.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

Featured Articles

