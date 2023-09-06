Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Shares Sold by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group cut its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,098 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 66.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jefferies Financial Group

In other news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 134,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total transaction of $4,803,626.43. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 15,744,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,484,345.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 225,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total value of $8,081,905.57. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 16,225,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,004,559.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 134,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total value of $4,803,626.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 15,744,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,484,345.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 578,320 shares of company stock valued at $20,948,017. 20.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jefferies Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of JEF opened at $36.41 on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.34 and a twelve month high of $40.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.22). Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JEF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. TheStreet upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jefferies Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

