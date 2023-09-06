Jet Protocol (JET) Price Tops $0.0067 on Exchanges

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 6th. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $11.33 million and $140,755.44 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0067 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Jet Protocol has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00006838 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00021162 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00017640 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00015365 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,734.02 or 1.00076895 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

Jet Protocol (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00666772 USD and is down -0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $137,224.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.