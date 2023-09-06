Jet Protocol (JET) Trading 1% Lower Over Last Week

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 6th. One Jet Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0067 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $11.32 million and approximately $142,445.16 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Jet Protocol has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00006928 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00021036 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00017557 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00015380 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25,624.31 or 1.00024742 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00666772 USD and is down -0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $137,224.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

