Jet Protocol Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $11.33 Million (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 6th. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $11.33 million and $140,755.44 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Jet Protocol Token Profile

Jet Protocol is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00666772 USD and is down -0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $137,224.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

