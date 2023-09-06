John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (BTO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.65 on September 29th

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.65 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. This is an increase from John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE BTO opened at $26.98 on Wednesday. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $22.95 and a 1-year high of $39.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.65.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 93.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. Institutional investors own 17.72% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.

