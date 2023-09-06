John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (BTO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.65 on September 29th

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.65 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. This is an increase from John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE BTO opened at $26.98 on Wednesday. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $22.95 and a 1-year high of $39.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.65.
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.
