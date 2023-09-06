John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th.
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.3% annually over the last three years.
Shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,313. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.68 and a 200 day moving average of $10.93. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.11 and a 1-year high of $12.98.
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
