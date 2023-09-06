John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.3% annually over the last three years.

Shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,313. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.68 and a 200 day moving average of $10.93. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.11 and a 1-year high of $12.98.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 116,092 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 6,193 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 111,966 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 113,682 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 16.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,512 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 11,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 20.9% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 39,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 6,867 shares during the period.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

