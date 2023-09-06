John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (HTY) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 8th

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSE:HTY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th.
John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund Price Performance
Shares of HTY stock opened at $4.78 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.77. John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $5.50.
About John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund
