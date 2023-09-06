John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:HTY)

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSE:HTY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th.

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund Stock Performance

Shares of HTY opened at $4.78 on Wednesday. John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $5.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.77.

About John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Analytic Investors, LLC and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

