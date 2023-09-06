John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) Shares Sold by Crewe Advisors LLC

Crewe Advisors LLC decreased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 29.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 991 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHMM. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,719,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,461,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,077,000 after purchasing an additional 545,292 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,809,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,735,000 after buying an additional 519,851 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,526,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,829,000 after buying an additional 363,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,283,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,284,000 after buying an additional 332,395 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.28. 77,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,985. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.42. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $41.96 and a 1-year high of $51.96.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Dividend Announcement

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a $0.2466 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

