John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:HPF opened at $15.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.31. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a one year low of $13.93 and a one year high of $18.35.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HPF. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 15.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 187,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 24,809 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 61,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 4,806 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 8,575 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

