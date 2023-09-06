John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Trading Down 0.4 %
NYSE:HPF opened at $15.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.31. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a one year low of $13.93 and a one year high of $18.35.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Company Profile
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
