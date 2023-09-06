John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (PDT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on September 29th

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0825 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE PDT opened at $10.16 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.68. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a 12 month low of $9.99 and a 12 month high of $15.34.

Get John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 42.0% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

About John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.