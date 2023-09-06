John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (HTD) to Issue Dividend of $0.14 on September 29th

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.138 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund stock opened at $18.92 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.66. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 52-week low of $18.80 and a 52-week high of $24.91.

Get John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HTD. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 2.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 30,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 0.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 96,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 7.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.