John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) Declares $0.14 Dividend

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.138 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Price Performance

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund stock opened at $18.92 on Wednesday. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $18.80 and a fifty-two week high of $24.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 30.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 291,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,210,000 after acquiring an additional 67,891 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 52.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 255,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,538,000 after purchasing an additional 87,477 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 216,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,534,000 after purchasing an additional 10,730 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 186,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 12,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 176,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after buying an additional 19,180 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

