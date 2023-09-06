Joystick Trading 0% Lower Over Last Week (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. During the last week, Joystick has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One Joystick token can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Joystick has a market cap of $662,212.98 and approximately $15.16 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00006953 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00021077 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00017560 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00015434 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,575.27 or 1.00112860 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Joystick Token Profile

JOY is a token. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 210,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official message board is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io.

Buying and Selling Joystick

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.0031534 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joystick should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Joystick using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

