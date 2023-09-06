Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 18.91% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Karat Packaging from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Karat Packaging from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Karat Packaging Stock Performance

Shares of KRT opened at $25.23 on Wednesday. Karat Packaging has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $26.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.12. The firm has a market cap of $501.82 million, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.93.

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.37. Karat Packaging had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 21.83%. The company had revenue of $108.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.22 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Karat Packaging will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Karat Packaging

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Karat Packaging by 6.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Karat Packaging by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Karat Packaging by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 8,857 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Karat Packaging by 1.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 404,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Karat Packaging in the first quarter worth $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

About Karat Packaging

Karat Packaging Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.

