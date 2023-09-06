Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK) Shares Gap Down to $33.86

Shares of Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.86, but opened at $33.11. Kinetik shares last traded at $33.37, with a volume of 57,852 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KNTK shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Kinetik from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Kinetik from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. US Capital Advisors lowered Kinetik from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Kinetik in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Jonestrading initiated coverage on Kinetik in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.29.

Get Kinetik alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Kinetik

Kinetik Trading Down 1.4 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.63.

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $296.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.33 million. Kinetik had a negative return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 8.88%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kinetik Holdings Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Kinetik Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.98%. Kinetik’s dividend payout ratio is presently 182.93%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jamie Welch purchased 8,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.24 per share, for a total transaction of $286,325.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,337,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,605,500.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNTK. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Kinetik in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Kinetik in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Kinetik during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Kinetik during the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Kinetik in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000.

Kinetik Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kinetik Holdings, Inc provides oil and gas production and distribution services. It operates through the Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation segments. The Midstream Logistics segment is involved in the following service offerings: gas gathering and processing, crude oil gathering, stabilization and storage services, and water gathering and disposal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kinetik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinetik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.