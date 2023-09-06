KlayUniverse (KUT) Trading Down 13.2% This Week

KlayUniverse (KUT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. In the last week, KlayUniverse has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. KlayUniverse has a total market capitalization of $326,681.24 and $509.00 worth of KlayUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KlayUniverse token can currently be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KlayUniverse Profile

KlayUniverse launched on June 17th, 2022. KlayUniverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,000,000 tokens. KlayUniverse’s official Twitter account is @klayuniverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KlayUniverse is klayuniverse.com.

Buying and Selling KlayUniverse

According to CryptoCompare, “KlayUniverse (KUT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. KlayUniverse has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KlayUniverse is 0.00593966 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klayuniverse.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KlayUniverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KlayUniverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KlayUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

