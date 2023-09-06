KWESST Micro Systems (NASDAQ:KWE) and Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Critical Review

KWESST Micro Systems (NASDAQ:KWE – Get Free Report) and Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.8% of KWESST Micro Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.6% of Couchbase shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.5% of Couchbase shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

KWESST Micro Systems has a beta of 1.94, suggesting that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Couchbase has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KWESST Micro Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00 Couchbase 0 3 6 0 2.67

Couchbase has a consensus target price of $20.78, suggesting a potential upside of 22.01%. Given Couchbase’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Couchbase is more favorable than KWESST Micro Systems.

Profitability

This table compares KWESST Micro Systems and Couchbase’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KWESST Micro Systems -1,005.91% -230.51% -84.86% Couchbase -43.82% -44.54% -27.16%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares KWESST Micro Systems and Couchbase’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KWESST Micro Systems $560,000.00 13.41 -$8.24 million ($4.64) -0.40 Couchbase $154.82 million 5.11 -$68.49 million ($1.56) -10.92

KWESST Micro Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Couchbase. Couchbase is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than KWESST Micro Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Couchbase beats KWESST Micro Systems on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KWESST Micro Systems

KWESST Micro Systems Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of tactical systems and ammunitions for military, public safety agencies, and personal defense markets. It provides non-lethal products, including non-reciprocating and reciprocating PARA OPS devices and ARWEN products with application in the professional and personal defense; modernized digitization products and services of tactical teams for shared real-time situational awareness in the military and civilian markets; and counter-measures comprising battlefield laser defense systems, phantom electronic warfare devices, and GhostNet counter-drone systems, against threats, such as drones, lasers, and electronic detection for the military market. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Couchbase

Couchbase, Inc. provides a database for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions. It also provides Couchbase Mobile, an embedded NoSQL database for mobile and edge devices that enables an always-on experience with high data availability, even without internet connectivity, as well as synchronization gateway that allows for secure data sync between mobile devices and the backend data store. The company sells its platform through direct sales force and an ecosystem of partners. It serves governments and organizations, as well as enterprises in various industries, including retail and e-commerce, travel and hospitality, financial services and insurance, software and technology, gaming, media and entertainment, and industrials. The company was formerly known as Membase, Inc. and changed its name to Couchbase, Inc. in February 2011. Couchbase, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

