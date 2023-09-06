L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 59.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 100,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,764 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $19,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LHX. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 283.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,013,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,131,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LHX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.07.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $172.43 on Wednesday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $172.25 and a twelve month high of $255.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $32.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.94.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.57%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Articles

