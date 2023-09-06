Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LH. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $277.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $251.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $247.41 to $231.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $251.75.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $204.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.08. Laboratory Co. of America has a 52-week low of $166.93 and a 52-week high of $222.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $215.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.46.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 5.89%. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will post 13.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.07%.

Insider Activity at Laboratory Co. of America

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $50,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $50,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total transaction of $1,057,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,275 shares in the company, valued at $3,231,731.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Laboratory Co. of America

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LH. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 532.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $360,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,574 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,236,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 6.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,703,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,065,841,000 after purchasing an additional 743,824 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5,366.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 725,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $170,780,000 after purchasing an additional 711,977 shares during the period. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter valued at about $137,652,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

Featured Stories

