Lancashire (LON:LRE) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $582.90

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 582.90 ($7.36) and traded as low as GBX 568.50 ($7.18). Lancashire shares last traded at GBX 571 ($7.21), with a volume of 282,829 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LRE shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 670 ($8.46) price target on shares of Lancashire in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lancashire to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 706.43 ($8.92).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.97, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 405.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,412.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 583.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 582.67.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. Lancashire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,926.83%.

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

