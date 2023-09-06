Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) & ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH) Head to Head Survey

ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH – Get Free Report) and Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ICC and Lancashire’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ICC $69.68 million 0.72 -$580,000.00 $2.01 7.90 Lancashire N/A N/A N/A $1.03 7.10

Lancashire has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ICC. Lancashire is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ICC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

21.4% of ICC shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.3% of Lancashire shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.8% of ICC shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares ICC and Lancashire’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ICC 7.56% 9.81% 3.05% Lancashire N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for ICC and Lancashire, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ICC 0 0 0 0 N/A Lancashire 1 1 1 0 2.00

Summary

ICC beats Lancashire on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ICC

ICC Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to the food and beverage industry in the United States. It offers commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, workers' compensation, and umbrella liability insurance products. The company markets its products through independent agents in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Utah, and Wisconsin. ICC Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Rock Island, Illinois.

About Lancashire

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products. The company also provides marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business. In addition, it offers general insurance, support, insurance agent, and insurance mediation services. Lancashire Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

