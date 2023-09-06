Lanvin Group (NYSE:LANV) Shares Gap Up to $4.40

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:LANV – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.40, but opened at $4.75. Lanvin Group shares last traded at $4.75, with a volume of 323 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Lanvin Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st.

Lanvin Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lanvin Group

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $577.58 million, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of -0.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fosun International Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lanvin Group during the 4th quarter worth $775,698,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Lanvin Group during the first quarter worth approximately $3,214,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lanvin Group in the second quarter worth $317,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Lanvin Group in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lanvin Group during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

Lanvin Group Company Profile

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited operates as a couture house worldwide. The company offers ready-to-wear, made to measure, footwear, leather goods, costume jewelry, accessories, eyewear, and childrenswear under the Lanvin brand name; ready-to-wear, legwear, lingerie and beachwear, and accessories under the Wolford brand; footwear under the Sergio Rossi brand name; luxury womenswear, footwear, handbags, jewelry, and leather goods under the St.

Further Reading

