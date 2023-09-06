Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Acquired by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Leidos were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 7.7% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Leidos by 0.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 110,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,175,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 38,641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after buying an additional 17,241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LDOS opened at $97.46 on Wednesday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.58 and a 52 week high of $110.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.17.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.23. Leidos had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.13%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Leidos from $102.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Leidos from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Leidos from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Leidos from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.50.

In other Leidos news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. sold 3,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.95, for a total value of $300,351.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,277 shares in the company, valued at $8,170,655.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

