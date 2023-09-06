Leon’s Furniture Limited Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (TSE:LNF)

Leon’s Furniture Limited (TSE:LNF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Tuesday, October 10th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th.

Shares of TSE:LNF opened at C$18.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$20.58 and its 200-day moving average is C$19.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.61. Leon’s Furniture has a 1-year low of C$15.15 and a 1-year high of C$23.88.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Leon’s Furniture from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. The company provides household furniture, electronics, and appliance installation and repair services; and credit insurance products, including life, dismemberment, disability, critical illness, and involuntary unemployment.

