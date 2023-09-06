Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 104,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,380 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $24,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LAD. MFN Partners Management LP raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,551,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,568,000 after acquiring an additional 351,163 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,406,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,919,000 after buying an additional 24,341 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 807,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,459,000 after buying an additional 29,352 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 790,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,080,000 after acquiring an additional 16,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 655,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,239,000 after acquiring an additional 67,523 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lithia Motors

In related news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.59, for a total value of $1,552,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,807,822.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 5,000 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.59, for a total transaction of $1,552,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,807,822.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 8,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.47, for a total value of $2,719,163.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,707,851.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,131 shares of company stock valued at $13,303,956. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on LAD shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Lithia Motors from $245.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lithia Motors in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens upped their price target on Lithia Motors from $365.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $338.10.

Lithia Motors Price Performance

Lithia Motors stock opened at $308.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.47. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a one year low of $180.00 and a one year high of $329.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $307.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $1.65. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $12.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 37.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 5.00%.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

