LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:LIVB) Stock Price Down 0.1%

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:LIVB – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.79 and last traded at $10.79. 13,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 39,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.80.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.67 and its 200 day moving average is $10.55.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $297,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $447,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 56,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 21,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

