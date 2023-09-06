Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC reduced its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,909 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LYV. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 773.6% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 153.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 348.8% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.79, for a total value of $85,790.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,231,045.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Price Performance

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $82.85 on Wednesday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.25 and a 12-month high of $101.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.43 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.45. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 190.42%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LYV. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.69.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LYV

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.