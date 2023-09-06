Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Bought by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,185 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $51,780,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at $5,600,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at $10,368,562.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.0 %

LOW traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $230.39. 252,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,799,313. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.50 and a 52 week high of $237.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $226.98 and a 200 day moving average of $212.20. The stock has a market cap of $132.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $24.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.50.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

