Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,682 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,696,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 48.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 2.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at $774,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

LULU stock opened at $401.81 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.50 and a 1 year high of $406.94. The firm has a market cap of $51.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $379.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $360.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $460.00 to $463.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $355.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $438.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.62.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

