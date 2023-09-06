Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 on September 26th

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.267 per share on Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. This is an increase from Lundin Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Lundin Gold stock traded down C$0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$15.22. The company had a trading volume of 19,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,468. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.85, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.99. Lundin Gold has a 1-year low of C$8.50 and a 1-year high of C$19.42.

In other news, Senior Officer Nathan Saul Monash sold 25,000 shares of Lundin Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.15, for a total value of C$403,795.00. 59.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LUG. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$20.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$19.00 price objective on shares of Lundin Gold and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$21.00 target price on Lundin Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$18.69.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in metallic mineral concessions and construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

