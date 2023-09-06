Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.27 Per Share

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.267 per share on Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. This is an increase from Lundin Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

TSE:LUG traded down C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$15.25. The stock had a trading volume of 13,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,436. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$16.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.85, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Lundin Gold has a 12 month low of C$8.50 and a 12 month high of C$19.42.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LUG shares. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$20.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$21.00 price target on shares of Lundin Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$19.00 price target on shares of Lundin Gold and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$18.69.

In other news, Senior Officer Nathan Saul Monash sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.15, for a total transaction of C$403,795.00. Company insiders own 59.39% of the company’s stock.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in metallic mineral concessions and construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

