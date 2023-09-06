MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Shares Gap Up to $81.04

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $81.04, but opened at $83.30. MACOM Technology Solutions shares last traded at $84.37, with a volume of 46,581 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on MTSI. Craig Hallum upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Benchmark raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.44.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Up 1.7 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.81.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $148.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.05 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 45.32% and a return on equity of 19.48%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at MACOM Technology Solutions

In other news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 3,250 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total transaction of $198,477.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,335 shares in the company, valued at $2,585,398.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total transaction of $198,477.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,585,398.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Geoffrey G. Ribar sold 3,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total value of $312,934.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,071.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,361 shares of company stock worth $725,262 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTSI. Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth $4,269,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after acquiring an additional 4,252 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 359.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 22,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 17,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 104.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 12,838 shares in the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.