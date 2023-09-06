Maiar DEX (MEX) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $10,871.68

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. In the last week, Maiar DEX has traded down 6.5% against the dollar. One Maiar DEX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Maiar DEX has a total market capitalization of $16.06 million and approximately $10,871.68 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Maiar DEX alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00006851 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00021174 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00017688 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00015355 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25,713.71 or 1.00087770 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Maiar DEX Profile

Maiar DEX (MEX) is a token. It was first traded on November 20th, 2021. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000413 USD and is down -0.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $14,581.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maiar DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maiar DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.