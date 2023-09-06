Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Shares Gap Up to $19.35

Shares of Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.35, but opened at $19.81. Manchester United shares last traded at $19.56, with a volume of 427,120 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MANU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Manchester United from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Manchester United from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Manchester United in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Manchester United in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Manchester United in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Manchester United Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -26.51 and a beta of 0.70.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $206.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.66 million. Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 46.66% and a negative net margin of 16.59%. As a group, analysts expect that Manchester United plc will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Manchester United

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in Manchester United by 12.4% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 12,289,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,427 shares during the period. PSquared Asset Management AG purchased a new stake in Manchester United during the fourth quarter valued at $24,991,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Manchester United in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,217,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Manchester United by 157.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,237,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,766,000 after purchasing an additional 757,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Manchester United during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,664,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

About Manchester United

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

