Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) vs. AFC Ajax (OTCMKTS:AFCJF) Critical Analysis

AFC Ajax (OTCMKTS:AFCJF – Get Free Report) and Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares AFC Ajax and Manchester United’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get AFC Ajax alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AFC Ajax N/A N/A N/A Manchester United -16.59% -46.66% -3.77%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for AFC Ajax and Manchester United, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AFC Ajax 0 0 0 0 N/A Manchester United 0 1 0 0 2.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Manchester United has a consensus target price of $25.50, indicating a potential upside of 31.78%. Given Manchester United’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Manchester United is more favorable than AFC Ajax.

23.3% of Manchester United shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AFC Ajax and Manchester United’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AFC Ajax N/A N/A N/A $0.99 12.53 Manchester United $776.37 million 4.11 -$153.76 million ($0.73) -26.51

AFC Ajax has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Manchester United. Manchester United is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AFC Ajax, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

AFC Ajax beats Manchester United on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AFC Ajax

(Get Free Report)

AFC Ajax NV operates a football club primarily in the Netherlands. The company also operates a stadium and an youth academy. In addition, it sells mobile tickets online. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

About Manchester United

(Get Free Report)

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand. It also markets and sells sports apparel, training and leisure wear, and other clothing featuring the Manchester United brand; and sells other licensed products, such as coffee mugs and bed spreads featuring the Manchester United brand and trademarks, as well as distributes these products through Manchester United branded retail centers and e-commerce platforms, and through the company's partners' wholesale distribution channels. In addition, the company distributes live football content directly, as well as through commercial partners; broadcasts television rights relating to the Premier League, Union of European Football Associations club competitions, and other competitions; and delivers Manchester United programming through MUTV television channel to territories worldwide. Further, it offers a direct to consumer subscription mobile application; and operates Old Trafford, a sports venue with 74,240 seats, as well as invests in properties. The company was formerly known as Manchester United Ltd. changed its name to Manchester United plc in August 2012. Manchester United plc was founded in 1878 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for AFC Ajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFC Ajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.