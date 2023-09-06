Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) versus Fubon Financial (OTCMKTS:FUISF) Financial Comparison

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) and Fubon Financial (OTCMKTS:FUISF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.0% of Manulife Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Manulife Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Manulife Financial and Fubon Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Manulife Financial 0 2 1 0 2.33 Fubon Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

Manulife Financial presently has a consensus price target of $29.86, suggesting a potential upside of 60.95%. Given Manulife Financial’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Manulife Financial is more favorable than Fubon Financial.

This table compares Manulife Financial and Fubon Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manulife Financial 11.87% 13.53% 0.73% Fubon Financial N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Manulife Financial and Fubon Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manulife Financial $13.19 billion 2.57 $5.53 billion $2.13 8.71 Fubon Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Manulife Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Fubon Financial.

Summary

Manulife Financial beats Fubon Financial on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Manulife Financial

(Get Free Report)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks. The Insurance and Annuity Products segment provides deposit and credit products; and individual life insurance, individual and group long-term care insurance, and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through multiple distribution channels, including insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing. The Corporate and Other segment is involved in property and casualty reinsurance businesses; and run-off reinsurance operations, including variable annuities, and accident and health. The company also manages timberland and agricultural portfolios; and engages in insurance agency, investment counseling and dealer, portfolio and mutual fund management, property and casualty insurance, and mutual fund dealer businesses. Manulife Financial Corporation was incorporated in 1887 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Fubon Financial

(Get Free Report)

Fubon Financial Holding Co., Ltd. provides various financial services in Taiwan, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Bank Business, Insurance Business, Life Insurance Business, Securities Business, and Others segments. The company primarily offers insurance products, including property, casualty, life, health, accident, fire, marine cargo, marine hull fishing vessel, motor, liability, engineering and nuclear, surety and credit, and personal and commercial multiple peril insurance, as well as typhoon, flood, and earthquake insurance products. It also provides retail and consumer, corporate, and investment banking services; brokerage services; margin lending; securities financing and refinancing, trading, underwriting, and transfer services; and investment and financial management, futures, and foreign currency and CNY services. In addition, the company offers deposits and loans, trust, financial bill, and credit card services; acts as a collection agent; invests in government bonds, stocks, short term bills, financial debentures, and other businesses; and issues stock warrants. Further, it engages in the venture capital, marketing management, creditor's rights management, IT software, equity and asset management, stadium management, and sports services, as well as invests in and manages real estate properties. Fubon Financial Holding Co., Ltd. was founded in 1961 and is based in Taipei, Taiwan.

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.