Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Separately, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Marine Products in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of MPX opened at $13.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.39 and its 200 day moving average is $14.91. The company has a market capitalization of $477.41 million, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.20. Marine Products has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $17.81.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marine Products had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $116.16 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Marine Products will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. Marine Products’s payout ratio is 38.62%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Marine Products during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,051,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Marine Products during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $636,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marine Products by 2,393.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 48,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 46,838 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Marine Products by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 658,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,107,000 after purchasing an additional 41,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Marine Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $527,000. Institutional investors own 13.34% of the company’s stock.

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, sport fishing boat markets worldwide. The company offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats, which include OSX Luxury Sportboats and SSi outboard models; and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats.

