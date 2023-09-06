Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires New Position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 124.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 512,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,214,000 after acquiring an additional 284,341 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 1,607.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 277,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,307,000 after buying an additional 261,125 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 100.3% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 257,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,364,000 after buying an additional 129,114 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,761,000. Finally, First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,132,000 after acquiring an additional 89,900 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, Director Lisa Graham Keegan sold 540 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.34, for a total value of $59,043.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,632.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Lori Browning sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.75, for a total value of $281,875.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,503.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisa Graham Keegan sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.34, for a total transaction of $59,043.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,632.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LOPE shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Grand Canyon Education in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $112.53 on Wednesday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.37 and a fifty-two week high of $124.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.22.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.14. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 31.06% and a net margin of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $210.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

