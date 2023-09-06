Martingale Asset Management L P Buys 18,705 Shares of Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Free Report) by 39.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,721 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 18,705 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.07% of Teekay worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Teekay in the first quarter valued at about $378,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Teekay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Teekay by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 396,236 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 41,509 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Teekay during the 1st quarter valued at $563,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teekay in the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. Institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teekay in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

TK opened at $6.13 on Wednesday. Teekay Co. has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $7.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.13 million, a PE ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.10.

Teekay (NYSE:TK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. Teekay had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $277.32 million for the quarter.

About Teekay

Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates crude oil and refined product tankers. It also provides ship-to-ship support services; tanker commercial management and technical management operation services; and operational and maintenance marine services.

