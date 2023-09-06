Martingale Asset Management L P Buys 7,101 Shares of First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Free Report) by 94.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,101 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.18% of First Business Financial Services worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FBIZ. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in First Business Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 2,496.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in First Business Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

First Business Financial Services Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of First Business Financial Services stock opened at $31.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. First Business Financial Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.57 and a 52-week high of $39.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.78.

First Business Financial Services Increases Dividend

First Business Financial Services ( NASDAQ:FBIZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.02). First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 20.13%. The firm had revenue of $35.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.35 million. Equities research analysts forecast that First Business Financial Services, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.2275 per share. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This is an increase from First Business Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. First Business Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 20.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Business Financial Services

In other news, insider Jodi A. Chandler sold 6,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $210,205.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,093.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Gerald L. Kilcoyne acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.55 per share, for a total transaction of $183,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 64,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,768.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jodi A. Chandler sold 6,604 shares of First Business Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $210,205.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,450 shares in the company, valued at $619,093.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on FBIZ shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Business Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of First Business Financial Services from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of First Business Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. It offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

