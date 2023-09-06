Martingale Asset Management L P Invests $468,000 in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,456 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 18.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 393 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 10.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 953 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 4.5% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on VRTS. StockNews.com cut Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st.

Virtus Investment Partners Stock Down 4.0 %

NASDAQ VRTS opened at $202.24 on Wednesday. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.80 and a 52 week high of $248.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $203.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.59.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.89 by ($0.46). Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $190.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.28 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 22.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Virtus Investment Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This is a boost from Virtus Investment Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.01%.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

