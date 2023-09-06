Martingale Asset Management L P Makes New Investment in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KFY. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Korn Ferry by 55.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Korn Ferry by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Korn Ferry by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Korn Ferry in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Korn Ferry by 22.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KFY opened at $50.20 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Korn Ferry has a 1-year low of $44.69 and a 1-year high of $60.42.

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $730.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.83 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 7.32%. Korn Ferry’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.23%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Korn Ferry in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.67.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

