Martingale Asset Management L P Takes $424,000 Position in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 23,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 9,127 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 437,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,826,000 after acquiring an additional 190,527 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,512,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,843,000 after acquiring an additional 85,778 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the first quarter worth $1,261,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the first quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

Arcus Biosciences Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE:RCUS opened at $22.00 on Wednesday. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.70 and a 1-year high of $36.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arcus Biosciences ( NYSE:RCUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.06. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 235.99% and a negative return on equity of 45.51%. The company had revenue of $29.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.93) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on RCUS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcus Biosciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.86.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Arcus Biosciences

Insider Transactions at Arcus Biosciences

In other news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 12,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total value of $237,795.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 381,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,295,541.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 12,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total value of $237,795.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 381,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,295,541.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Gilead Sciences, Inc. purchased 1,010,000 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.26 per share, with a total value of $19,452,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,823,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,491,538.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,018 shares of company stock worth $1,412,917 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

About Arcus Biosciences

(Free Report)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT investigational monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.