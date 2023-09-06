Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Bought by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC increased its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 136.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,582 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,446 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 23.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 271,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,422,000 after buying an additional 52,401 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 8.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 928,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,640,000 after buying an additional 68,612 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 25.4% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 247,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,508,000 after buying an additional 50,208 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 19.8% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 4,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 40.4% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 7,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Price Performance

MTCH opened at $45.98 on Wednesday. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.73 and a fifty-two week high of $63.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.92 and a 200-day moving average of $40.01. The company has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.36.

Insider Activity at Match Group

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 121.94% and a net margin of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 8,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total value of $400,237.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,483.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,735 shares of company stock valued at $444,013. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MTCH shares. Loop Capital upped their target price on Match Group from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Match Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Match Group from $37.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Match Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Match Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Match Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.77.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

