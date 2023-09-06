Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Price Target Cut to $22.00

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 35.97% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MAXN. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Roth Capital upgraded Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. 51job reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.33.

NASDAQ MAXN opened at $16.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $734.73 million, a P/E ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.51. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 52-week low of $13.25 and a 52-week high of $38.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $348.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.48 million. Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 77.32% and a negative net margin of 8.03%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,011,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,611,000 after acquiring an additional 87,838 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 35.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,902,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,566,000 after acquiring an additional 494,825 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 75.6% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,242,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,987,000 after acquiring an additional 534,945 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 207.1% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,097,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,909,000 after purchasing an additional 740,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 909,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,150,000 after purchasing an additional 23,642 shares during the period.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

