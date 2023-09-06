McDermott International (OTCMKTS:MDRIQ) and NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Financial Comparison

McDermott International (OTCMKTS:MDRIQ – Get Free Report) and NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares McDermott International and NuScale Power’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get McDermott International alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio McDermott International $8.43 billion 0.00 -$2.91 billion ($5.95) -0.01 NuScale Power $11.80 million 120.43 -$57.07 million ($0.66) -9.39

NuScale Power has lower revenue, but higher earnings than McDermott International. NuScale Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than McDermott International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

McDermott International has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NuScale Power has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for McDermott International and NuScale Power, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score McDermott International 0 0 0 0 N/A NuScale Power 0 2 1 0 2.33

NuScale Power has a consensus target price of $12.17, suggesting a potential upside of 96.24%. Given NuScale Power’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NuScale Power is more favorable than McDermott International.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.0% of McDermott International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.7% of NuScale Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of McDermott International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of NuScale Power shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares McDermott International and NuScale Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets McDermott International -52.07% N/A -13.26% NuScale Power -654.97% -43.96% -33.64%

Summary

NuScale Power beats McDermott International on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About McDermott International

(Get Free Report)

McDermott International, Inc. provides engineering, procurement, construction and installation, and technology solutions to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through five segments: North, Central and South America; Europe, Africa, Russia and Caspian; the Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Technology. It designs, engineers, and constructs upstream offshore oil and gas facilities, downstream oil and gas facilities and pipelines, gas-fired power plants, liquefied natural gas import and export terminals, atmospheric and refrigerated storage vessels and terminals, water storage and treatment facilities, hydrocarbon processing facilities, and refining and petrochemical facilities, as well as performs pipe and module fabrication. The company also provides gas processing, refining, petrochemical and coal gasification technologies, as well as supplies proprietary catalysts, equipment, and related engineering services. It serves national, integrated, and other oil and gas companies, as well as producers of petrochemicals and electric power. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. On January 21, 2020, McDermott International, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

About NuScale Power

(Get Free Report)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs. NuScale Power Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. NuScale Power Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Fluor Enterprises, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for McDermott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDermott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.