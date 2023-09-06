McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Crewe Advisors LLC

Crewe Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 27.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,152,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,477,000 after buying an additional 213,343 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $633,960,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 587.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,208,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,363 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in McKesson by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,132,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,713,000 after buying an additional 92,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 0.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 916,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,403,000 after buying an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MCK traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $407.37. The company had a trading volume of 232,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,896. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $418.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $387.79. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $331.75 and a twelve month high of $441.00.

McKesson Increases Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $1.42. The business had revenue of $74.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.28 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 252.54%. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 27.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCK. Argus increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on McKesson from $491.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on McKesson from $426.00 to $459.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $470.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $452.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,388,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,885,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.01, for a total value of $1,650,061.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,776 shares in the company, valued at $52,701,401.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,388,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 129,714 shares in the company, valued at $51,885,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,289 shares of company stock valued at $7,687,720 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

